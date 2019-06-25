taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian navy arrives in Cuba on courtesy visit

A Russian Navy frigate armed with cruise missiles has arrived in Havana Harbor to further strengthen bilateral military ties.

REUTERS | 25.06.2019 - 15:34
As Russian seamen stretch their legs on shore, US warships idle nearby and quietly observe their counterparts.

IT WILL OBSERVE THEIR COUNTERPARTS

The US deployment of land-based missile systems near Russia’s borders could lead to a stand-off comparable to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Russian navy arrives in Cuba on courtesy visit

Russia has been fiercely critical of US plans to deploy missile systems in eastern Europe, and of Washington’s withdrawal from the INF arms control treaty.

Russian navy arrives in Cuba on courtesy visit

The Cuban missile crisis erupted in 1962 when the Soviet Union responded to a US missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba, sparking a standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

