Russian planes carrying Haftar fighters land in Libya

Russia has sent mercenaries from Syria to Libya to fight for renegade general Khalifa Haftar, a London-based daily reported Tuesday.

UAE, EGYPT SUPPORT THE ACT

Citing unnamed sources, the Arabic al-Jadeed reported, the move came with the support of United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Two Russian military planes landed at the Benghazi airport in the past three days with fighters from Russian security companies Moran and Schit, it added.

Also, some Syrian nationals working for the Russian forces were sent to Libya, the report went on to say.