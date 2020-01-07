taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9734
Euro
6.679
Altın
1566.6
Borsa
112681.8
Gram Altın
300.817
Bitcoin
47538.09

Russian planes carrying Haftar fighters land in Libya

Turkey supports the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya while Russia supports Haftar's forces.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 14:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia has sent mercenaries from Syria to Libya to fight for renegade general Khalifa Haftar, a London-based daily reported Tuesday.

UAE, EGYPT SUPPORT THE ACT

Citing unnamed sources, the Arabic al-Jadeed reported, the move came with the support of United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Two Russian military planes landed at the Benghazi airport in the past three days with fighters from Russian security companies Moran and Schit, it added.

Also, some Syrian nationals working for the Russian forces were sent to Libya, the report went on to say.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Pakistan aircraft crashes in Punjab, 2 dead
The dead included a squadron leader and a flying officer.
35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral
State TV reported that there had been a deadly stampede and it was believed 35 people have been killed and 48 people injured during the event.
Netanyahu says Israel was not involved in Soleimani’s killing
Benjamin Netanyahu urged his ministers to reiterate Israel's support for America’s right to defend itself when speaking to the media.
Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

952
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

134
Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

122
Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

61
Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

410
Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

686
Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir