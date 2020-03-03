Russian strikes kill 12 more civilians in Idlib

At least 12 civilians were killed when the Assad regime and Russian assaults targeted Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northern Syria, local sources said on Tuesday.

IDLIB CITY CENTER WAS TARGETED

Russian and regime fighter jets hit Idlib city center, Binnish town and Sahil Roj region, the White Helmets, a civil defense agency, said.

In recent months, nearly 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks by forces of the Assad regime and its allies.

On Sunday, Turkey announced a new offensive, Operation Spring Shield, in northwestern Syria to protect civilians from regime attacks. It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in a regime airstrike in Idlib on Feb. 27.