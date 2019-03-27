taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet on Friday

Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral relations, regional, global developments.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 14:47..
Turkey’s foreign minister will meet with his Russian counterpart in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS WILL DISCUSSED

In a statement on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov will co-chair the Seventh Turkish- Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting, a sub-mechanism of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council. The two sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments.

Following the talks will be inked “2019-2020 Plan for Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Turkey and the Russian Federation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, it is expected that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on April 8.

