Russian warplanes hit civilians in Syria's Idlib

Russia carried out airstrikes in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, killing at least 16 civilians, a Syrian civil defense group said Thursday.

The White Helmets civil defense group said 16 civilians were killed and 18 others injured in the attacks.

The Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said the Russian jets targeted civilians who took refuge in a poultry farm in Maarrat Misrin, a town in Idlib province.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have been carrying out intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in Idlib de-escalation zone.