Russia's coronavirus cases over 47,000

According to the country's emergency team, almost half of new cases are asymptomatic.

  World
  2. World
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose 4,268 to 47,121, authorities said on Sunday.

The number of fatalities topped 400, while 44 people died over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 405, the country's emergency team said in a statement.

NEARLY 3,500 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

With 155 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries reached 3,446, it added.

Nearly half of the new patients – 45.3 percent – are asymptomatic, but were diagnosed through testing.

The capital Moscow remains the worst-hit area, with 2,026 new cases and a total of 25,350 coronavirus patients.

