taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8031
Euro
6.6116
Altın
1430.02
Borsa
95396.08
Gram Altın
267.281

S-400 is not NATO’s problem, says Turkey’s envoy to NATO

Speaking to the reporters, Turkey’s envoy stated that US expected to act in accordance with the shared values of NATO.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 12:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles is an issue concerning the bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, not NATO, said Turkey’s envoy to NATO.

"IT IS A BILATERAL PROBLEM"

"S-400 is not a NATO problem, it is a bilateral problem, the US including of NATO to this [issue] and harming the coherency of the alliance would be a mistake,” Basat Öztürk, Turkey’s permanent representative to NATO, told Anadolu Agency at the headquarters of the bloc. Öztürk said the US is expected to be in cooperation and unity in accordance with the shared values of NATO, and comply with the spirit of alliance.

S-400 is not NATO’s problem, says Turkey’s envoy to NATO

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile defense system, which Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 program and could trigger sanctions.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

93
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

280
Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

455
Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

39
Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

60
İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

230
Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

47
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir