taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2596
Euro
5.9352
Altın
1212.41
Borsa
94275.63
Gram Altın
205.197

S-400 sale to Turkey was conducted without using dollars, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the that Russia and Turkey managed to perform the S-400 contract without using the US dollar.

Haber Merkezi | 28.11.2018 - 16:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
S-400 sale to Turkey was conducted without using dollars, says Putin

Speaking at the VTB Capital’s investment forum Russia Calling, Russian President Vladimir Putin said recent steps to find alternatives to the dollar in the trade have been paying off.

Russia is also working with partner countries to develop an alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging system after threats that the country’s access could be targeted through sanctions.

S-400 sale to Turkey was conducted without using dollars, says Putin

"I’ve just talked to the Turkish president, literally half an hour ago. We discussed a number of concrete issues. I would like to recall our military-technical cooperation contract, the one for S-400 air defense systems. We are aware that if we perform the settlements in US dollars, they will not be affected. We devised a different solution and the transaction was fulfilled," Putin stated.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trafik cezası kesilen kadının çığlıkları

Trafik cezası kesilen kadının çığlıkları

748
Gebze'de viyadük çöktü

Gebze'de viyadük çöktü

174
Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

96
Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

116
Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

286
Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

81
Arap prenslerin yat partisinden yeni görüntüler

Arap prenslerin yat partisinden yeni görüntüler

142
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir