taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9654
Euro
6.6935
Altın
1284.51
Borsa
95279.15
Gram Altın
246.318

S. Arabia wants to replace Iran in the oil sector

Saudi Energy Minister said that they are ready to replace Iranian oil after the end of waivers.

REUTERS | 30.04.2019 - 12:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Saudi Arabia is ready to meet oil consumers’ demand by replacing supplies from Iran after the United States ends waivers granted to buyers of Iranian crude, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russian state news agency RIA in an interview.

"THERE WILL BE AN AGREEMENT"

Falih said that the global deal to coordinate oil production levels could be extended after June.

S. Arabia wants to replace Iran in the oil sector

“We will look at (global oil) inventories - are they higher or lower than the normal level and we will adjust the production level accordingly. Based on what I see now ... I am eager to say that there will be some kind of agreement,” Falih told RIA.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bolu Belediyesi’nde 6 işi birden yürütüp, 6 ayrı maaş aldı

Bolu Belediyesi’nde 6 işi birden yürütüp, 6 ayrı maaş aldı

525
Fransa ve Almanya Balkan Zirvesi yaptı

Fransa ve Almanya Balkan Zirvesi yaptı

74
Josef Sural'ın ailesi Türkiye'den ayrıldı

Josef Sural'ın ailesi Türkiye'den ayrıldı

130
Körfez medyasında 'Sevakin' yalanları

Körfez medyasında 'Sevakin' yalanları

63
Avengers: Endgame'in sonunu söyleyen seyirciyi dövdüler

Avengers: Endgame'in sonunu söyleyen seyirciyi dövdüler

23
Tuzla'da aracına erik atan çocuğu öldüresiye dövdü

Tuzla'da aracına erik atan çocuğu öldüresiye dövdü

178
Demet Akalın kızı için Sinem Kobal'ı eve çağırdı

Demet Akalın kızı için Sinem Kobal'ı eve çağırdı

43
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir