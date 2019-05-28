taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sajid Javid wants to be the new UK PM

British interior minister Sajid Javid has become the ninth MP to enter the Conservative leadership race after Theresa May announced her plan to resign last week.

AA | 28.05.2019 - 16:17..
British interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he would stand in a leadership race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, saying he would strive to deliver Brexit.

"FIRST AND FOREMOST WE MUST DELIVER BREXIT"

“I’m standing to be the next leader of (the) Conservatives and Prime Minister of our great country,” he said on Twitter, becoming the latest in a long line of Conservatives to announce a leadership bid. “We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit,” he added.

Sajid Javid wants to be the new UK PM


