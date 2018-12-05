Salmonella outbreak continues in the US

More than 5 million more pounds of raw beef products have been added to a national recall over concerns about possible salmonella contamination, and the number of people sickened has soared to 246 patients in 26 states, federal officials said Tuesday.

JBS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted with salmonella, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday. According to a statement released by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, “the raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.“





Leading beef processor JBS Tolleson first announced the recall of tainted meat in October.

State and federal agencies continued to investigate the outbreak of salmonella illness, identifying approximately 250 cases of infection with the Newport strain with onset dates between July and September.