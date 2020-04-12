taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi Arabia announced indefinite coronavirus curfew

The country of some 30 million has recorded 4,033 infections with 52 deaths, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman extended a nationwide curfew until further notice due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after the kingdom reported more than 300 new infections on each of the last four days.

ALL FLIGHTS HAD BANNED

Last week Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population to stem the spread of the virus.

Elsewhere, the curfew which began on March 23 runs from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The kingdom has halted international flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, and closed most public places. Other Gulf states have taken similar precautions.

