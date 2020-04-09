taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7612
Euro
7.3601
Altın
1659.09
Borsa
94193.63
Gram Altın
360.405
Bitcoin
49565.18

Saudi Arabia declares Yemen cease-fire amid outbreak

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Saudi Arabia declares Yemen cease-fire amid outbreak

Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces declared Wednesday a two-week long cease-fire in Yemen starting from Thursday amid coronavirus outbreak, according to local media.

TO CURB THE SPREAD OD CORONAVIRUS

The cease-fire could be extended, the official SPA news agency quoted coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki as saying.

Maliki said the move supports Yemeni government’s decision to accept the cease-fire call by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia declares Yemen cease-fire amid outbreak

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Japan reports over 5,000 coronavirus cases
Japanese authorities are hoping to contain the outbreak without imposing a mandatory lockdown that could deal a major blow to an economy already struggling to cope with the virus outbreak.
US ranks second in coronavirus deaths
New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 6,200 deaths.
Global coronavirus cases reach to 1.5 million
Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe that milestone will not be crossed for at least another year, and possibly up to 18 months.
Italian gov't shuts ports to all irregular migrants
The four-way decision says Italy, which has been under emergency for seven weeks, will remain shut until further notice.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
292
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
342
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
439
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
65
Ercüment Ovalı ilaç için tarih verdi
Ercüment Ovalı ilaç için tarih verdi
251
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
170
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
178
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir