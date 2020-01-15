Saudi Arabia executed 184 people last year

Saudi Arabia executed 184 people in 2019, human rights organization Reprieve said on Monday.

Despite coming under intense scrutiny in recent years over its human rights record, Saudi Arabia still carried out its highest number of executions.

THE COUNTRY'S ACTS ARE AGAINST INTERNATIONAL LAW

Of those executed, 88 were Saudi nationals, 90 were foreign nationals and 6 were of unknown nationality, the report said. Three teenagers were among the dead.

Sentencing a person to death who is under 18 is banned under international law.

But executions of the youngsters went ahead despite Saudi Arabia vowing not to put juveniles to death.

The judicial process in Saudi Arabia has been under fire since the international spotlight focused on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in which five individuals were immediately sentenced to death without undergoing fair trial.