Saudi Arabia keeps existing travel ban to Israel

Despite permission from Israel to visit, Israeli citizens are not welcome in Saudi Arabia for the "time being," said the Saudi foreign minister on Monday.

"ISRAEL IS NOT WELCOME"

"When a peace agreement is reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the issue of Israel's involvement in its regional environment will be on the table," Faisal bin Farhan told CNN.

He stressed the kingdom's policy of not having ties with Israel, saying holders of Israeli passport are not welcome for now.

On Sunday, Aryeh Deri, Israel's interior minister, signed a groundbreaking decree allowing Israeli citizens to officially visit Saudi Arabia to “participate in trade meetings or search for investments,” for visits no longer than nine days, in addition to Muslims in Israel who wish to make a pilgrimage to Mecca.