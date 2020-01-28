taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi Arabia keeps existing travel ban to Israel

Over the past few months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has touted progress in normalizing relations between Israel and unnamed Arab countries.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 09:15..
Despite permission from Israel to visit, Israeli citizens are not welcome in Saudi Arabia for the "time being," said the Saudi foreign minister on Monday.

"ISRAEL IS NOT WELCOME"

"When a peace agreement is reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the issue of Israel's involvement in its regional environment will be on the table," Faisal bin Farhan told CNN.

He stressed the kingdom's policy of not having ties with Israel, saying holders of Israeli passport are not welcome for now.

Saudi Arabia keeps existing travel ban to Israel

On Sunday, Aryeh Deri, Israel's interior minister, signed a groundbreaking decree allowing Israeli citizens to officially visit Saudi Arabia to “participate in trade meetings or search for investments,” for visits no longer than nine days, in addition to Muslims in Israel who wish to make a pilgrimage to Mecca.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US warns not to travel China amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump has sought to ease fears, saying on Twitter that US health officials are in "very close communication" with their Chinese counterparts.
France bans controversial tear gas grenade
France withdraws from use an explosive tear gas grenade used by riot police and blamed for injuring numerous protesters, the interior minister said.
Security forces, protesters clash in Lebanon's capital
Last week, protests erupted in Lebanon against the new government of premier Hassan Diab formed earlier this month.
Trump says Bolton was lying about Ukraine
Former security adviser John Bolton had said in his new book that Trump directly told him of plans to withhold military aid to Ukraine.
