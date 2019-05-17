Saudi Arabia-led airstrikes killed 4 civilians in Yemen

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces on Thursday carried out airstrikes, killing four people and injuring 48 others in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

FOUR DEAD FORTY EIGHT INJURED

In a Twitter post, Doctors without Borders said the wounded were rushed to hospitals after the airstrikes took place in the morning.

"Sanaa/Yemen: Several airstrikes by #Saudi and #Emirati-led coalition took place this morning in #Sanaa, #Yemen resulting in mass casualty influx of 48 injured and 4 dead at Al Kuwait and Al Jumhori hospitals supported by @msf_yemen," the post read.

Meanwhile, Houthis said in a statement that at least four people were killed and 52 others injured in the airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Yemen has been wracked by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.