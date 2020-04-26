taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

Saudi Arabia loosens coronavirus measures

Authorities in the capital Riyadh issued additional advice saying banknotes were not to be used.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Saudi Arabia loosens coronavirus measures

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said.

Outside those exceptional areas, curfews will be eased between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (0600-1400 GMT) effective Sunday until May 13. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began on Friday.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES WILL RE-START

The royal order also allowed some economic and commercial activities to re-start, including wholesale and retail shops and shopping malls, from Wednesday until May 13.

Activities which do not allow for physical distancing, including salons and cinemas, will remain closed. Social gatherings of more than five people are forbidden.

Saudi Arabia loosens coronavirus measures

Shops that do open should ensure no more than one customer per 10 square metres. Malls must be sterilised every 24 hours and children under 15 are not allowed to enter.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 16,299 cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 136 deaths. These are the highest numbers in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which together have recorded almost 43,000 cases and 250 deaths.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000
The true number of fatalities is expected to be higher as many countries have not included deaths recorded in nursing homes and other locations outside hospitals.
China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged
China’s health authorities had earlier reported 11 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 25, down from 12 the previous day, with no fatalities.
Germans protest against lockdown
The country’s confirmed cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438 and the death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
US to send ventilators to Ethiopia
Trump said on Saturday that Ethiopia needs ventilators, and the US was in a good position to help.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
329
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
161
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
46
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
115
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
148
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
532
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
172
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir