Saudi Arabia offers bribe to Palestinian President

According to an article published in Israel’s Jerusalem Post, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has offered bribe to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to accept Trump’s “deal of the century”.

"IT WOULD END MY CAREER"

Referring to meetings between the Saudi Crown Prince and Abbas, the newspaper said that “according to information obtained by Al-Akhbar, Salman briefed Abbas about the details of the deal of the century and asked him to accept it. According to the information, Salman asked Abbas: What is the annual budget of your entourage? Abbas replied: I’m not a prince to have my own entourage.”





At the stage, according to the newspaper, the Saudi crown prince asked Abbas “How much money does the Palestinian Authority and its ministers and employees need?” Abbas replied that the Palestinians need $1 billion each year, the report said. “I will give you $10 billion over 10 years if you accept the deal of the century,” Salman was quoted as telling Abbas.

Abbas, however, rejected the offer and said it would “mean the end of my political life,” the report added.