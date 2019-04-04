taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Baghdad

After being suspended in 1990, Iraq-Saudi ties have picked up in recent years.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 16:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Saudi Arabia opened a consulate in the Iraqi capital on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.

FOREIGN MINISTER ATTENDED THE CEREMONY

“The foreign minister attended the opening ceremony for the kingdom’s new consulate in Baghdad,” the ministry said in a statement. Iraq-Saudi relations were suspended following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Baghdad

They were restored after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, but Baghdad’s continued close ties with Iran Riyadh’s arch-rival in the region served to keep relations frosty.

Iraq-Saudi relations picked up, however, during Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s period in office from 2014 to 2018.

