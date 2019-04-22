Saudi Arabia to send $3 billion to Sudan

The Arab country will deposit $500 million with the Sudanese central bank and send the rest in the form of food, medicine and petroleum products.

SAUDI SUBVENTION FOR PUTSCHISTS

The aid comes amid wrangling between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and protesters and opposition groups who are demanding that civilians lead a two-year transitional period.

The protesters who have kept up a sit-in outside the Defence Ministry since Bashir was removed on April 11. They have demonstrated in large numbers over the past three days, pressing for a rapid handover to civilian rule.

Civilians shout slogans against the Saudi government WATCH

According to the local media reports, the civilian population feels uncomfortable about Saudi aid. Sudanese people shout “We don’t want you here” slogans against the Saudi government.