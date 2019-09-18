taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi authorities vow evidence linking Iran to oil attack

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility and said they used drones to assault state oil company Aramco’s sites.

REUTERS | 18.09.2019 - 11:55..
Saudi Arabia said it would show evidence on Wednesday linking regional rival Tehran to an unprecedented attack on its oil industry that Washington believes originated from Iran in a dangerous escalation of Middle East frictions.

IRAN HAD DENIED THE ALLEGATIONS

Tehran has denied involvement in the Sept. 14 attacks on oil plants, including the world’s biggest crude processing facility, that initially knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s production.

"We don’t want conflict in the region ... Who started the conflict?" Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, blaming Washington and Riyadh for war in Yemen.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said it will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 14.30 GMT to present "material evidence and Iranian weapons proving the Iranian regime’s involvement in the terrorist attack". Riyadh has already said preliminary results showed the attack did not come from Yemen.

