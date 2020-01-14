taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8955
Euro
6.5676
Altın
1544.41
Borsa
119669.77
Gram Altın
292.547
Bitcoin
49809.3

Saudi cadets expelled after Florida shooting probe

A second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force shot and killed three sailors and injured eight others before being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on December 6.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 10:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US on Monday canceled training schemes for 21 Saudi Arabian air cadets and sent them packing back to their home country, following a probe into a deadly shooting at a US naval base last month.

"THIS WAS AN ACT OF TERRORISM"

Attorney General William Barr told reporters that the trainee pilots were heading home on the conclusion of an investigation into Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani, a military aviation student who went on a killing spree in Pensacola, Florida, in December.

Saudi cadets expelled after Florida shooting probe

“While there was no evidence of assistance or pre-knowledge of the attack by other members of the Saudi military, or any other foreign nationals, who are training in the US, we did learn of derogatory material possessed by 21 members of the Saudi military who are training here,” said Barr.

Saudi cadets expelled after Florida shooting probe

Of those 21 trainees, 17 had jihadi or anti-American content” in their social media feeds, while 15 of them “had had some kind of contact with child pornography”, mostly “cases posted in a chat room by someone else or received over social media,” said Barr.

“Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum in the U.S. military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia,” added Barr.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Queen Elizabeth declares her support of Harry and Meghan
I am 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan, Elizabeth II said, adding that she prefers couple remain full-time working members of the royal family but respects wish for independent life.
Iranian media seeks Rouhani government to resign
Hundreds of Iranians gathered on the streets of Iran against the Iranian regime, prompted by the belated admission that it accidentally shut down a Ukrainian airliner last week.
German FM warns Iraq over Daesh threat
The top German minister Heiko Maas also reiterated the right of the Iranian people to express their opinions in peaceful means.
German jobs at risk due to the switch to electric cars
Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper claimed that the German carmakers’ vehicle production will be further automated and will not be sufficient to support the current level of jobs.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

200
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

166
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

59
Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

83
TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

148
Barcelona'da Valverde gitti, Setien geldi

Barcelona'da Valverde gitti, Setien geldi

17
Hafter anlaşmayı imzalamadı

Hafter anlaşmayı imzalamadı

169
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir