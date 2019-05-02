taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9631
Euro
6.6991
Altın
1270.81
Borsa
95002.17
Gram Altın
243.905

Saudi Coast Guard says it has rescued Iranian oil crew

Saudi Arabia’s coast guard assisted an Iranian oil tanker with engine trouble off the coast of Jeddah in the Red Sea after Riyadh received a request for help from Iran, the state news agency SPA said.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 11:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Saudi Arabia's border guards have rescued an Iranian oil tanker carrying 26 sailors off Jeddah city's coast in the Red Sea, state media reported on Thursday.

26 PEOPLE WERE RESCUED

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, a spokesman with the General Directorate of the Saudi border guards said that Jeddah seaport has received a distress call from the Iranian ship "Happiness I" which sustained engine failure that led to loss of control.

Saudi Coast Guard says it has rescued Iranian oil crew

The oil tanker, carrying 24 Iranian sailors and two Bangladeshi nationals, broke down some 70 nautical miles southwest of Jeddah seaport. Saudi authorities rescued the crew, transferred the vessel to Jeddah seaport, and activated the national plan to deal with pollution as a precaution to avoid oil leak, the source added.

Saudi Coast Guard says it has rescued Iranian oil crew

Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) also reported Thursday that an Iranian oil tanker headed to Jeddah seaport due to engine failure. The tanker set off two days ago to the Suez Canal and had to head to the closest seaport of Jeddah due to the technical failure, IRNA reported.

Commenting on the incident, Iranian Oil Ministry's SHANA Petro Energy Information Network, reported no oil leak in the vessel.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

161
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

579
Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

50
Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

57
Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

54
Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

176
Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir