taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6489
Euro
6.1599
Altın
1474.82
Borsa
105121
Gram Altın
268.839
Bitcoin
46865.35

Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back

Saudi Arabia's crown prince in an interview broadcast on Sunday denied ordering Khashoggi murder but says he takes responsibility for it.

REUTERS | 30.09.2019 - 17:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back

Speaking to the CBS program “60 Minutes,” with Norah O'Donnell, Mohammed bin Salman denied ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives last year, but said he ultimately bears “full responsibility” as the kingdom’s de facto leader.

"HOW COME WE EXPECT NOT TO MAKE MISTAKES?"

Asked how the killing could have happened without him knowing about it, MbS said: “Some think that I should know what 3 million people working for the Saudi government do daily? It’s impossible that the 3 million would send their daily reports to the leader or the second highest person in the Saudi government.”

Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back WATCH

Answering O’Donnell’s “What lessons have you learned? And have you made mistakes?” question, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said: “Even prophets made mistakes. So how come we, as humans, expect not to make mistakes? The important thing is that we learn from these mistakes and not repeat them.”

Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back

Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

417
Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

363
Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

115
Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

353
Muğla'da cinsel fantezi teknesine operasyon

Muğla'da cinsel fantezi teknesine operasyon

111
Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

48
Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

154
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir