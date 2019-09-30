Speaking to the CBS program “60 Minutes,” with Norah O'Donnell, Mohammed bin Salman denied ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives last year, but said he ultimately bears “full responsibility” as the kingdom’s de facto leader.

"HOW COME WE EXPECT NOT TO MAKE MISTAKES?"

Asked how the killing could have happened without him knowing about it, MbS said: “Some think that I should know what 3 million people working for the Saudi government do daily? It’s impossible that the 3 million would send their daily reports to the leader or the second highest person in the Saudi government.”

Saudi Crown Prince tries to gain his reputation back WATCH



Answering O’Donnell’s “What lessons have you learned? And have you made mistakes?” question, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said: “Even prophets made mistakes. So how come we, as humans, expect not to make mistakes? The important thing is that we learn from these mistakes and not repeat them.”