Saudi government support for YPG and PKK terrorists

A Saudi minister has asked support for the YPG/PKK terror group from Arab tribes in areas occupied by the terrorist group in Syria, according to local sources.

'WE SHOULD BE SUPPORT YPG AND PKK'

Thamer al-Sabhan, Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs, visited YPG/PKK-held areas in Syria, along with US envoy to the international coalition against Daesh, William Robak.

Al-Sabhan also met with representatives of Arab tribes in Al-Omar oilfield, northeast of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Saudi minister also warned Arab tribes against approaching Turkey and Qatar, the sources said.

Al-Sabhan had previously visited areas held by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria.