Saudi King Salman to visit Bahrain later Wednesday

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz is expected to pay a surprise visit to Bahrain later Wednesday, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

"ISSUES OF COMMON INTEREST"

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa will receive his Saudi counterpart upon the latter’s arrival in Manama, BNA reported. According to the news agency, the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and other “issues of common interest.”

King Salman’s visit was not announced in advance, nor have any details been given regarding its expected duration or itinerary.

In 2017, Bahrain along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates abruptly severed relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups. Qatar vociferously denies the allegation, describing Saudi led efforts to isolate it politically and economically as a violation of international law. Kuwait has attempted to mediate the crisis, which until now remains unresolved.