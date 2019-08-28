taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi man accidentally buys two planes for son’s birthday

According to the local sources, an unidentified Saudi Arabian businessman 'accidentally' purchased two airplanes for his son as a birthday present.

Haber Merkezi | 28.08.2019 - 11:18..
The Saudi man, who remains unnamed and is an investor in the kingdom’s energy sector, was searching for small models of the plane as a birthday gift for his son who is a big fan of aviation.

HE PAID $365 MILLION FOR TWO PLANES

When he called the aerospace company Airbus to obtain the model planes, his lack of verbal clarity in the English language made communication between him and company difficult.

“They asked so many questions about interior and exterior, I just thought they make very accurate scale models,” the Saudi was reported as saying. As regards payment, media reports that the father got lost in the currency conversion and even though he thought it was expensive, -around $365 million- was presented to the man, it did not seem to deter him, saying he regarded it as affordable and went on to make payments.

Saudi man accidentally buys two planes for son’s birthday

The mistake was noticed months later when the company, Airbus allegedly called the man and asked if he wanted to fly the planes himself.

The man eventually decided to keep one of the planes and give one away as a gift to his cousin.

