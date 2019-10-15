taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri
Saudi military orchestra tries to play Russia’s anthem

Russian President has been greeted in Saudi Arabia by a dodgy rendition of the Russian national anthem.

15.10.2019 - 13:20
President Vladimir Putin signaled Moscow’s growing Middle East clout on Monday on his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade, buoyed by Russian military gains in Syria, strong ties with Riyadh’s regional rivals and energy cooperation.

The Russian president met King Salman and de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom Putin says he has friendly relations.

PUTIN IS NOT AMUSED

Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend the official welcome ceremony in Riyadh ahead of the meeting.

Saudi military orchestra tries to play Russia’s anthem WATCH

Putin listened to a Saudi military band play Russia's national anthem. But he is seen not amused by 'Saudi remix' of it.

Saudi military orchestra tries to play Russia’s anthem

The unexpected ear-shattering performance was regarded as one of the worst-ever anthems.

Saudi military orchestra tries to play Russia’s anthem

