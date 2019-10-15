President Vladimir Putin signaled Moscow’s growing Middle East clout on Monday on his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade, buoyed by Russian military gains in Syria, strong ties with Riyadh’s regional rivals and energy cooperation.

The Russian president met King Salman and de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom Putin says he has friendly relations.

PUTIN IS NOT AMUSED

Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend the official welcome ceremony in Riyadh ahead of the meeting.

Saudi military orchestra tries to play Russia’s anthem WATCH

Putin listened to a Saudi military band play Russia's national anthem. But he is seen not amused by 'Saudi remix' of it.

The unexpected ear-shattering performance was regarded as one of the worst-ever anthems.