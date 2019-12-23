taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9429
Euro
6.5925
Altın
1484.48
Borsa
111733.87
Gram Altın
283.645
Bitcoin
44708.31

Saudi sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

Riyadh’s criminal court pronounced the death penalty on five individuals, whose names have not yet been released, for committing and directly participating in the murder of the victim.

REUTERS | 23.12.2019 - 14:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

THREE OTHERS WERE DISMISSED FROM CHARGES

Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the verdict in the trial, said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty.

Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

Khashoggi case story in animation WATCH

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials denied the accusations.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ceza, harç ve vergilerde 2020 zammı belli oldu

Ceza, harç ve vergilerde 2020 zammı belli oldu

424
2020 yılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi tutarları

2020 yılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi tutarları

78
Cumhurbaşkanı, yerli otomobille Osmangazi'den geçecek

Cumhurbaşkanı, yerli otomobille Osmangazi'den geçecek

299
Ercan Kont yaşamını yitirdi

Ercan Kont yaşamını yitirdi

62
CNN Türk muhabiri dilenci kılığına girdi

CNN Türk muhabiri dilenci kılığına girdi

163
Kanal İstanbul ÇED Raporu yayınlandı

Kanal İstanbul ÇED Raporu yayınlandı

196
4 ada ve 1 yarımada internet üzerinden satışa çıkarıldı

4 ada ve 1 yarımada internet üzerinden satışa çıkarıldı

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir