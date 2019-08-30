taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8462
Euro
6.4528
Altın
1523.92
Borsa
96718.48
Gram Altın
286.668

Saudis holding Turkish trucks at customs for two weeks

In a similar incident, 85 trucks carrying Turkish goods were allowed in on Aug. 2 after being kept waiting at the same port for 12 days without any justification.

AA | 30.08.2019 - 10:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Saudi authorities have been holding 73 Turkish trucks at the customs border for almost two weeks without any justification, Turkish truck drivers caught in the economic vice told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

DUE TO "SECURITY" CONCERNS

On Aug. 17 the trucks reached the Port of Duba in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which opens up to the Red Sea, after leaving Iskenderun on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, said the drivers, who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

Saudis holding Turkish trucks at customs for two weeks

After routine checks at the port, the trucks were transferred to an empty area next to the harbor surrounded by wire mesh, said the drivers, where they have been waiting for 12 days without any justification.

Some drivers have fallen sick due to the extremely hot air with high humidity, they said, adding that Turkey's Embassy in the capital Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have both been closely following the issue.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

139
UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

23
Bursa'da sevgilisini yakan şahıs tahliyesini istedi

Bursa'da sevgilisini yakan şahıs tahliyesini istedi

36
Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

32
İngiltere'de halk sokakta

İngiltere'de halk sokakta

34
Kuzey Irak'ta 676 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Kuzey Irak'ta 676 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

61
İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir