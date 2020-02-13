taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0513
Euro
6.5923
Altın
1575.2
Borsa
119831.94
Gram Altın
306.493
Bitcoin
61995.56

Scandinavian Airlines admits they copied Turkey

Scandinavia's largest airline has ruffled many feathers with an overtly multiculturalist ad claiming that all of Scandinavian culture was copied.

REUTERS | 13.02.2020 - 11:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Nordic airline SAS removed an internet ad debunking myths about Scandinavia on Wednesday after it became the victim of an online hate campaign, particularly from nationalist and right-wing groups.

The airline’s commercial “What is truly Scandinavian?” sought to extol the virtue of travel by showing how aspects of the region’s culture, from Swedish meatballs to Danish pastries to parental leave, all came from elsewhere originally.

"WE TAKE EVERYTHING WE LIKE ON OUR TRIPS ABROAD"

“What is really Scandinavian? Absolutely nothing,” it said. “In a way, Scandinavia was brought here piece by piece, by everyday people we found the best of our home away from home.”

Lawmakers in the populist Danish People’s Party said SAS, or Scandinavian Airlines, had denigrated Danish culture and they called on the Danish government, which has a 14% stake in the airline, to react.

Controversial Ad that Scandinavian Airlines pulled after a day WATCH

“I have always flown with SAS a lot but I would have bad taste in my mouth if I did it again because they spit on us like that,” the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Soeren Espersen, told tabloid Ekstra Bladet.

"MEATBALLS ARE ACTUALLY TURKISH"

The ad said Danish pastries were actually Austrian, Swedish meatballs originated in Turkey, the region’s windmills came from what is now Iran, liquorice was Chinese and even the pride of Norway - the paperclip - was invented by an American.

Scandinavian Airlines admits they copied Turkey

“When analyzing the pattern and volume of reactions we have reason to suspect an online attack and that the campaign has been hijacked,” the airline said in a statement.

Scandinavian Airlines admits they copied Turkey

SAS said it expected to share more information about the social media campaign waged against the ad later on Wednesday.

We stand by the core message in the commercial, that travel enriches us,” it said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Macron sends invitation to renegade Libyan commander
French President Emmanuel Macron sent an official invitation Wednesday to renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to visit France.
NATO to step up against Daesh terrorists in Middle East
NATO chief also cited the alliance's training mission in Afghanistan meant to reduce violence between the government and Taliban militants.
Russian airstrikes kill 4 civilians in Syria
The White Helmets civil defense group said four civilians were killed and three others wounded in the attacks.
US kills Syrian regime militiaman in Al-Hasakah
Clashes erupt after pro-regime militia (Shabiha) tried to stop US troops in northeastern Syria.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ruslar İdlib'e giden Türk konvoyunu izliyor
Ruslar İdlib'e giden Türk konvoyunu izliyor
118
Çin'de Sosyal Kredi Sistemi dönemi başlıyor
Çin'de Sosyal Kredi Sistemi dönemi başlıyor
82
Erol Bulut: Tarih yazdık
Erol Bulut: Tarih yazdık
63
Altuğ Verdi'nin şehit edilmesine ilişkin 27 gözaltı kararı
Altuğ Verdi'nin şehit edilmesine ilişkin 27 gözaltı kararı
54
Netanyahu seçim öncesi Araplarla yakınlaşma çabasında
Netanyahu seçim öncesi Araplarla yakınlaşma çabasında
24
Bakan Pakdemirli'den çamaşır sulu döner açıklaması
Bakan Pakdemirli'den çamaşır sulu döner açıklaması
57
Kapalı Maraş için yeni adım
Kapalı Maraş için yeni adım
41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir