taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7122
Euro
6.3056
Altın
1506.71
Borsa
98987.48
Gram Altın
276.749

School bell to ring for over 18M students on Monday

School bells will ring for over 18 million students and a million teachers in Turkey on Monday at the start of a new academic year.

AA | 08.09.2019 - 14:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

School-goers will enjoy the first break between Nov. 18-22, 2019, and the mid-term break will be between Jan. 20-31, 2020.

The first semester of 2019-2020 academic year will end on Jan.17, 2020 and the second semester is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3 and end on June 19. The students will take a break between April 6-10 in the second half.

LONGEST SUMMER BREAK

In May 2019, Turkey shortened the 13-week summer break for schools to 11 weeks in a move to increase efficiency in education.

According to National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk, Turkey was among the countries with the longest summer break, which increases the possibility of students to forget what they have learned. Selçuk had also said that each break would have a theme in areas of science, culture, art, and sports, giving children a chance for social activities.

School bell to ring for over 18M students on Monday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message wishing success to all students and teachers and stressed the importance of education in a nation’s development. "The most fundamental power which will make Turkey reach its goals in development and progress is educated and qualified human-power. With this understanding education has always been one of our priorities," Erdoğan said.

He added that Turkey will continue to keep up with new developments and make new reforms in the education sector.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

82
Süleyman Soylu'ndan İstanbul'a kayyum açıklaması

Süleyman Soylu'ndan İstanbul'a kayyum açıklaması

436
Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

90
Ozan Tufan: Artık farklı bir Ozan var

Ozan Tufan: Artık farklı bir Ozan var

62
A Milli Takımımızın grubunda son durum

A Milli Takımımızın grubunda son durum

54
Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

61
Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir