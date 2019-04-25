taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8995
Euro
6.58
Altın
1277.68
Borsa
95745.11
Gram Altın
242.361

Scotland prepares leaving UK

Scotland will start preparing for an independence referendum before May 2021 without permission from London, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday.

REUTERS | 25.04.2019 - 13:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Scotland prepares leaving UK

Scotland, England’s political partner for more than 300 years and part of the United Kingdom, rejected independence by 10 percentage points in a 2014 referendum. But differences over Brexit have strained relations with the government in London.

SCOTS ARE UNHAPPY AT BREXIT

“A choice between Brexit and a future for Scotland as an independent European nation should be offered in the lifetime of this parliament,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Scotland’s devolved parliament.

She said a devolved parliament bill would be drawn up before the end of 2019 and that Scotland, which has 8 percent of Britain’s electorate, did not need permission at this stage from London.

Scotland prepares leaving UK

The United Kingdom voted 52-48 to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, but while Wales and England vote to leave, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Scotland prepares leaving UK

In the campaign for the 2014 independence referendum, unionists said that the only way for Scotland to stay in the EU was to stick with the United Kingdom. The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs the devolved government in Edinburgh, says that a second referendum is justified as Scotland is now being dragged out of the bloc against its will.

Scotland prepares leaving UK

With most Scots unhappy at Brexit, Sturgeon is under pressure from independence supporters to offer a clear way forward in the quest to break from the United Kingdom.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu ile Erdoğan el sıkıştı

Kılıçdaroğlu ile Erdoğan el sıkıştı

156
CHP'li başkan Karakayalı: Suriyelileri istemiyoruz

CHP'li başkan Karakayalı: Suriyelileri istemiyoruz

606
Anzaklar şafak ayini için Çanakkale'de

Anzaklar şafak ayini için Çanakkale'de

123
Nazlı Çelik Küçükçekmece'deki taciz olayına tepki gösterdi

Nazlı Çelik Küçükçekmece'deki taciz olayına tepki gösterdi

129
Rusya: Türkiye'ye savaş uçağı vermeye hazırız

Rusya: Türkiye'ye savaş uçağı vermeye hazırız

145
Katar, Deutsche Bank ile Commerzbank'ın birleşmesine karşı

Katar, Deutsche Bank ile Commerzbank'ın birleşmesine karşı

29
Kılıçdaroğlu ile Hulusi Akar bir araya geldi

Kılıçdaroğlu ile Hulusi Akar bir araya geldi

134
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir