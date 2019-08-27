Turkey has received the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile defense system on Tuesday, according to Turkeys’ National Defense Ministry.

"The second batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system has arrived at Murted Air Base near Ankara," the ministry said on Twitter. “The delivery process will continue around one month,” the ministry said.

FIRST BATCH HAD ARRIVED IN JULY

Ankara received its first supply of S-400 missiles in July. The delivery of the first battery was completed on July 25. Sensing that its protracted efforts to purchase an air defense missile system from the ally US was not heading towards success, Turkey in April 2017, signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 anti-missile shield.

Opposing deployment of the Russian system, US officials argued that would be incompatible with the NATO systems and expose its fifth generation, the state-of-art, F-35 jet, to possible Russian subterfuge.

Second batch of S-400 missile system arrives Turkey WATCH

Turkey, however, emphasized that the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems, thus had no chance to pose any threat to the alliance or its armaments. Turkey even asked for setting up of a commission to clarify any technical issues. But US has, so far, not respond to this proposal.