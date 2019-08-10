Second blast in four days hits Copenhagen police station

An explosion has hit a police station in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, the second blast to hit the city this week.

Danish capital was hit by an explosion outside a police station on Saturday, which is the second blast in last four days, The Copenhagen Post reported.

No casualties were reported during the blast outside a mobile police station in the Norrebro neighbourhood, outside the city center, The Copenhagen Post reported citing police sources.

Copenhagen had been hit by an explosion on Tuesday outside the Danish Tax Agency's office slightly injuring one person. The police said it was a deliberate attack.