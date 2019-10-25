taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sectoral confidence up in October in Turkey

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

AA | 25.10.2019 - 11:34..
Turkish sectoral confidence rose for services, retail trade, and construction in October compared to last month, the country's statistical authority reported on Friday.

THE NEXT SECTORAL CONFIDENCE FIGURES WILL BE RELEASED ON NOV. 25.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.3 for services in September rose 1.6% in October to 90.7," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The retail trade confidence index stood at 102.3 this month, up 4.8% from 97.6 last month.

Sectoral confidence up in October in Turkey

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index -- 60.1 last month -- surged 8.3% in October to 65.1, according to TurkStat. These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

