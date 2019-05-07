Security forces detained 22 FETO suspects in Turkey

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 22 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in an investigation centered on western İzmir province.

Prosecutors had previously issued arrest warrants for 34 people suspected of having financial ties to the terror group, as well as for using ByLock, its encrypted messaging app, said the sources, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Operations to arrest the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.