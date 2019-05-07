taraftar değil haberciyiz
Security forces detained 22 FETO suspects in Turkey

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 17:09..
Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 22 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in an investigation centered on western İzmir province.

22 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Prosecutors had previously issued arrest warrants for 34 people suspected of having financial ties to the terror group, as well as for using ByLock, its encrypted messaging app, said the sources, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Operations to arrest the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Security forces detained 22 FETO suspects in Turkey

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

