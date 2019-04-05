Security forces killed by Naxal rebels in India

Four Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were killed and two others injured Thursday in the central state of Chhattisgarh in a gun battle with Maoist insurgents, also known as Naxals, said police.

“We lost four BSF men today. Two others are injured, and they are under treatment,” Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told Anadolu Agency. He said the encounter took place in a forest area in the state’s Kanker district around 12 p.m. (0600 GMT).

“Deeply anguished over the loss of @BSF_India personnel during an operation against the Naxals in Kanker,” India’s Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, said on Twitter. “They fought valiantly before laying down their lives for the nation. My deepest condolences to the families of these martyrs and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

In another tweet, Singh said: “I have spoken to DG @BSF_India regarding the encounter in Kanker. He has apprised me of the operation. He will be leaving for Chhattisgarh to help the families of martyred BSF soldiers and also assess the ground situation.”

Naxalites are an insurgent group which draws inspiration from far-left radical communists, supportive of Maoist political ideology. The Maoist rebels have been fighting for more than three decades in eastern and central India for what they describe as the rights of tribal people in the region.