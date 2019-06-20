Security forces left Morsi slumped on floor before death, supporters say

Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's first freely-elected president, died after falling into a coma inside his soundproof glass cage during his trial on "espionage" charges.

Abdullah al-Haddad, whose father and brother were standing trial alongside Morsi, said security forces left the former president "slumped on the floor" of his cage for more than 20 minutes. "He was left slumped for while till the guards took him out," al-Haddad told The Independent.

AMBULANCE ARRIVED AFTER 30 MINUTES

He said security forces failed to take the necessary measures to provide first aid to Morsi inside his cage. "An ambulance arrived after 30 minutes," he said. "Other detainees were first to notice his collapse, they started shouting. Some of them, who are doctors, asked the guards to let them treat him or give him first aid."





The UN called Tuesday for launching independent investigations into Morsi's demise. In response, Cairo blasted the UN's statement, saying it was an attempt to "politicize" what it called "natural demise" of Morsi.

Morsi, a leading member of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, won Egypt's first free presidential election in 2012. After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a military coup led by then-Defense Minister and current President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.