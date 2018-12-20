taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2494
Euro
6.0285
Altın
1252.91
Borsa
91804.34
Gram Altın
211.286

Senators worried over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

The decision to pull out troops a 'premature and costly mistake', say lawmakers in the letter.

AA | 20.12.2018 - 10:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

rg

A group of U.S. senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressing grave concern over his decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria and asked him to reconsider the move.

The letter by six senators was shared on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s official Twitter account.

"THIS ACTION IS A MISTAKE"

"We believe that such action at this time is a premature and costly mistake that not only threatens the safety and security of the United States but also emboldens Daesh, Bashar al Assad, Iran and Russia," their statement said.

Trump said earlier in the day that the US-led coalition has succeeded in defeating the Daesh terrorist group, suggesting that a withdrawal of US troops was imminent. "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," he said on Twitter.

Trump later announced that all of the US's roughly 2,000 troops in northeastern Syria would be leaving.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İşveren asgari ücret 2 bin liranın altında olsun istiyor

İşveren asgari ücret 2 bin liranın altında olsun istiyor

186
İstanbul'da deprem meydana geldi

İstanbul'da deprem meydana geldi

115
Fetullah Gülen'in iadesinde sona doğru

Fetullah Gülen'in iadesinde sona doğru

57
Pentagon'dan Suriye açıklaması: Gidiyoruz

Pentagon'dan Suriye açıklaması: Gidiyoruz

51
Tuğba Ekinci: Acun Türk erkeklerine örnek olsun

Tuğba Ekinci: Acun Türk erkeklerine örnek olsun

63
Fransa'da Sarı Yelekliler 360 yolu kapattı

Fransa'da Sarı Yelekliler 360 yolu kapattı

30
YPG'lilerin ABD'ye tepkisi

YPG'lilerin ABD'ye tepkisi

67
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir