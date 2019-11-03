Senior Daesh operative arrested by Turkish forces

A senior Daesh/ISIS operative, who was responsible for the terror group’s training camps, was arrested in Turkey’s southern Osmaniye province, according to the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday.

ARREST CAME AFTER A NATIONWIDE OPERATION AGAINST DAESH

A total of seven suspects including “a senior Daesh operative who was responsible for the terror group’s training camps in which almost 1,500-2,000 terrorists were trained annually” were arrested.

Among the suspects were also two other operatives who were in charge of supplying arms, equipment and providing logistics as well as sending the foreign nationals to conflict areas.