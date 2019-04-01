Serbian leader congratulates Erdoğan's local vote win

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his party's victory in the local elections on Sunday.

Vucic called Erdoğan after early unofficial results were released showing the Justice and Development (AK) Party won nearly 45 percent of the vote in local elections.

"SERBIA IS COMMITTED TO SOLID BILATERAL SOLUTIONS"

The president said he looked forward to continuing cooperation between the two countries as Serbia attached great importance to its "true friendship" with Turkey, and is committed to good and solid bilateral relations.

Serbia would remain a reliable partner to Turkey and the two countries would further develop political relations and expand economic and all other forms of cooperation with mutual understanding and respect, he added.

Vucic also said he anticipated Erdoğan's next visit his country to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belgrade and Ankara and to discuss concrete projects.

Earlier, millions of Turkish voters cast their votes in the local elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.