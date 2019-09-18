Several blasts hit chemicals factory in Istanbul

A huge fire broke out at a chemicals factory in Istanbul on Wednesday, injuring two fire fighters.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE INJURED

Flames broke out at a factory in a local Leather Organized Industrial Zone in Tuzla district on the Asian side of the province. Its source is yet to be determined.

Several firefighters were injured trying to put out the blaze, which spread to vehicles in the parking lot of the factory.

A 138-strong firefighter team backed by 48 fire trucks has been tackling the fire, Ali Karahan, head of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Firefighting Division told Anadolu Agency.