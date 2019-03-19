taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4737
Euro
6.2192
Altın
1308.395
Borsa
105366.71
Gram Altın
230.297

Singapore most expensive city to live in across world

Paris, Hong Kong joins Southeast Asian city for the title for 1st time in 30 years, according to The Economist survey.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 14:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Singapore shared its title of the world’s most expensive city with Paris and Hong Kong, an annual survey by London-based magazine Economist revealed on Tuesday.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE CITY IN THE WORLD

While Singapore was the only city in top 10 to preserve its ranking from last year, it was for the first time three cities claimed the title of the most expensive city in the world in the 30-year history of the annual Economist Intelligence Unit survey.

Singapore most expensive city to live in across world

The top three cities were followed by Zurich, Geneva, Osaka, Seoul, Copenhagen, New York, Tel Aviv and Los Angeles.

Singapore most expensive city to live in across world

The cheapest cities were Caracas, Damascus, Tashkent, Almaty, Bangalore, Karachi, Lagos, Buenos Aires, Chennai and New Delhi respectively, according to the annual survey which compared the cost of over 150 items, including bread, in 133 cities around the world.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

275
Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

44
Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

38
Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

75
Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

45
Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

273
Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir