taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5795
Euro
6.1893
Altın
1513.47
Borsa
95734.17
Gram Altın
271.542

Six EU countries agree to take in migrants from rescue ship

The migrants, rescued off the Libyan coast, have been stuck at sea for two weeks.

REUTERS | 17.08.2019 - 17:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that six EU countries had agreed to take in some 150 migrants from a rescue ship that Italy had blocked from docking, resolving the latest standoff over immigration to Europe across the Mediterranean.

ITALIAN INTERIOR MINISTER HAD REFUSED TO TAKE THEM IN

The migrants have been stranded on the Spanish charity ship Open Arms since it picked them up off Libya in early August, and Rome’s far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, refused to allow them to disembark.

Six EU countries agree to take in migrants from rescue ship

The migrants will be shared out among France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg, Conte said in an open letter to Salvini in which he accused the minister of disloyalty and being “obsessed” with closing Italy’s ports to migrants.

Six EU countries agree to take in migrants from rescue ship

The Open Arms, operated by a Spanish charity of the same name, was in Italian territorial waters on Thursday, a day after a Rome administrative court gave it leave to enter them, countermanding Salvini’s ban.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bodrum'da tepki çeken inşaata mahkemeden izin

Bodrum'da tepki çeken inşaata mahkemeden izin

274
Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

54
Hasan Şaş ile Necati Ateş taraftarlarla tartıştı

Hasan Şaş ile Necati Ateş taraftarlarla tartıştı

193
Eminönü'nde alt geçitteki çarşıyı su bastı

Eminönü'nde alt geçitteki çarşıyı su bastı

351
Barolar Adli Yıl Açılış Töreni'ne katılmıyor

Barolar Adli Yıl Açılış Töreni'ne katılmıyor

150
İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası yollar çöktü

İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası yollar çöktü

214
Aduriz'in Barcelona'ya attığı nefis röveşata golü

Aduriz'in Barcelona'ya attığı nefis röveşata golü

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir