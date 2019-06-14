taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8901
Euro
6.6384
Altın
1354.06
Borsa
90394.79
Gram Altın
256.61

Six FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations to arrest the remaining 12 suspects are ongoing.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 14:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Six suspects have been arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, judicial sources said Friday.

6 TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The six are part of a group of 18 wanted by Ankara prosecutors for allegedly having financial ties to the terror group, as well as for using ByLock, its encrypted messaging app, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Six FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

198
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

208
Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

75
Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

50
Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

61
Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

92
Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

93
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir