taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3026
Euro
6.0411
Altın
1248.58
Borsa
93699.49
Gram Altın
212.933

Six people killed in Italy nightclub stampede

Six people, including five young teenagers, were crushed to death in the early hours of Saturday in a stampede at a packed nightclub, officials said.

REUTERS | 08.12.2018 - 12:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Fire brigades said the stampede took place in the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in the town of Corinaldo, near Ancona, on the Adriatic coast, where rapper Sfera Ebbasta was performing.

TEENAGERS AGED BETWEEN 14 TO 16

Six people died, most of them teenagers, in a stampede at a nightclub near Ancona in central Italy after panic erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning, firefighters said.

Six people killed in Italy nightclub stampede

Three girls, two boys and a mother who had accompanied her child to the event, died in the incident. A police official told Sky Italia TV that the teenagers were all aged between 14 and 16, while the dead woman was 39.

Six people killed in Italy nightclub stampede

More than 100 other people were injured, including 13 who were seriously hurt, officials said.

The local fire brigade said someone might have sprayed a substance like pepper spray into the crowd, triggering a panicked rush to the emergency exits.

Six people killed in Italy nightclub stampede

La Repubblica newspaper quoted a survivor as saying that at least one of the exits was blocked. Another eyewitness said a wall inside the club had collapsed in the melee.

Six people killed in Italy nightclub stampede

“People cannot die like this,” said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also serves as interior minister. “We will find those responsible for these six broken lives, those who out of malice, stupidity or greed have turned a party night into a tragedy,” he added in a statement.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump'tan kendisini eleştiren eski bakanına yanıt: Aptal

Trump'tan kendisini eleştiren eski bakanına yanıt: Aptal

9
Merkel'in halefi: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Merkel'in halefi: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

133
Fransa'da büyük eylem öncesi hazırlıklar tamamlandı

Fransa'da büyük eylem öncesi hazırlıklar tamamlandı

36
Fransa'da yağmaya karşı önlem

Fransa'da yağmaya karşı önlem

43
Ercan Özoğluöz hakkında tahliye kararı

Ercan Özoğluöz hakkında tahliye kararı

60
Akdeniz'de göçmenleri kurtaran gemiye Avrupa'dan engel

Akdeniz'de göçmenleri kurtaran gemiye Avrupa'dan engel

19
Mars'tan gelen sesler kaydedildi

Mars'tan gelen sesler kaydedildi

35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir