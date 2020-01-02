taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9571
Euro
6.6841
Altın
1520.36
Borsa
114902.51
Gram Altın
291.07
Bitcoin
42481.83

Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison riot

Local media reported that the dispute was triggered by a soccer game.

REUTERS | 02.01.2020 - 09:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power.

16 KILLED, 5 WOUNDED

The fight broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguillas, located on the western flank of state capital Zacatecas, the state government said.

Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison riot

The government has launched an investigation to determine those responsible for the incident and how the weapons entered the prison.

Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison riot

In a press conference Wednesday evening, state Public Security Minister Ismael Camberos said all prison staff working during the fight and on the previous shift would be investigated. The five wounded inmates are in stable condition, Camberos said in the interview.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Protesters leave US embassy in Baghdad
Protesters withdrew from US embassy perimeter in Baghdad after the Hashd al-Shaabi forces ordered them to leave.
Pope apologizes for slapping woman’s hand who tugged him
Pope Francis, 83, had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square.
Netanyahu asks Israeli parliament for immunity
Under Israel law, a legislator seeking immunity can do so on numerous grounds that include an argument that the prosecution is not acting in good faith.
Trump accuses Iran over US embassy occupation
Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

145
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

24
Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

70
Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

55
İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

27
Evi terk eden eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

Evi terk eden eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

46
Deren Talu, yeni yıla Kerim Sabancı ile girdi

Deren Talu, yeni yıla Kerim Sabancı ile girdi

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir