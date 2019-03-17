Slovakia: Caputova leads presidential race first round

Government critic Zuzana Caputova on Saturday won the first round of Slovakia's presidential elections, according to preliminary results.

STRONGEST CHALLENGER

45-year-old Caputova got over 40 percent of the votes and her strongest challenger, the ruling Smer Party’s candidate Maros Sefcovic had over 18 percent of the vote.

Since none of the candidates received the absolute majority, Caputova and Sefcovic will contest a second-round run-off on March 30.

If Caputova won the second round, she would be Slovakia's first female president.