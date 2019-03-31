taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Slovakia elects a first female president

Caputova wins the presidential election with over 58 percent of the votes.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 12:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Zuzana Caputova has been elected as Slovakia’s first female president, according to preliminary results.

FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Caputova, 45 won Saturday's presidential runoff with more than 58 percent of the votes. In the first round, Caputova got 40 percent of the votes and her strongest challenger, the ruling Smer Party’s candidate Maros Sefcovic had over 18 percent.

Slovakia elects a first female president

Caputova, a pro-EU political novice who will be the eurozone country’s first female president, had 58.3 percent of the votes after results from 98.1 percent of voting districts were counted, ahead of European commissioner Maros Sefcovic who took 41.7 percent.

Slovakia elects a first female president

Sefcovic, a respected diplomat who is also pro-EU, is backed by the ruling party Smer, the largest grouping in parliament that has dominated Slovak politics since 2006.

Slovakia elects a first female president

Slovakia separated from the Czech Republic in 1993 and declared its independence.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

93
Cem Yılmaz oy kullandı

Cem Yılmaz oy kullandı

78
İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

117
57 milyon seçmen, yerel seçim için sandık başında

57 milyon seçmen, yerel seçim için sandık başında

113
Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

28
Hadise oyunu kullandı

Hadise oyunu kullandı

58
Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

97
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir